TEIFI Valley hockey players say they are ‘deeply disappointed’ that Ceredigion County Council are pushing ahead with plans to install a 3G artificial playing surface at Cardigan.

In a strongly-worded statement, Clwb Hoci Emlyn accused the local authority of ‘failing in its duty to provide an inclusive facility by choosing to install a surface suitable only for football and precluding use by hockey players and wheelchair users’.

They also say a surface not designed for multi-sports will also have an adverse impact on the pupils of neighbouring Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi.

“The committee had previously been informed by a senior council official that they were obliged to take the grant money on offer as they had NO alternative means of refurbishing the pitch,” they said.

“However, at a later date, the council announced the expenditure of £600,000 on a car park in Cardigan.

“It is the committee’s view that there were therefore sufficient funds to re-surface pitches at both Cardigan and Lampeter, but that the council chose to prioritise the car park purchase.

“A committee member also informed the council of a European Hockey grant that contributes 40 per cent of the cost of pitch refurbishment.

“We are not aware that this, or any other alternative funding sources were investigated and therefore question how the council can claim to be providing best value for money to its taxpayers?

“The press release notes that ‘residents will benefit’ from the installation of a 3G pitch at Cardigan.

“This is not, however, true for the 600-plus pupils who attend the town’s secondary school.

“Far from benefiting, their opportunities will be greatly reduced as 3G is not a multi-sport surface; it is a surface for football players wearing specific footwear.

“It is therefore difficult to understand how, in an area and era of such profound economic deprivation, the council should choose to spend taxpayers’ money in such a way.

“It begs the question of accountability and fiscal management.”

Ceredigion County Council, who received a grant from Sport Wales and the Football Association of Wales - Wales Grassroots Fund to upgrade ATPs at Cardigan, Lampeter and Synod Inn, say work should be completed by the spring.