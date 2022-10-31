Poppies will look different ahead of Armistice Day for the first time in 54 years after a change in manufacturing.

For the first time in nearly five-and-a-half decades, poppies will not contain plastic in a bid to be more eco-friendly.

The Royal British Legion said: “We have been working with suppliers and the relevant experts to produce a new poppy that has minimal impact on the environment.

"The RBL is committed to reducing the amount of single-use plastic.”

You will see poppies being sold everywhere in the leas up to Armistice Day as the nation remembers service men and women who have represented the armed services of Britain and the Commonwealth.

As well as seeing the poppy sold on in public places including train stations, shops and cafes, you can order one online at the official Poppy Appeal Shop.

The Royal British Legion website states: "This is a physical reminder of all those that have served and sacrificed, with British and Commonwealth soldiers, sailors, airmen and women represented, together with members of the emergency services and civilians, ensuring that no-one is forgotten."

When should I start wearing my poppy?





Traditionally poppies are worn from October 31st – 11 days before Armistice day on November 11.

You will often see RBL volunteers in public spaces with collection buckets.

What side should I wear my poppy?





The Poppy should be worn on the left breast, close to the heart accroding to some.

However the British Legion website states: "We often hear people debating the 'correct' way to wear a poppy, but the truth is, unless you're currently serving, there is no 'correct' way.

"It’s a matter of personal choice whether someone chooses to wear a poppy and how they choose to wear it. We simply ask that if you do wear a poppy, you wear it with pride."