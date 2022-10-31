A doctor has insisted there is still a long way to go following the Welsh Government's new GP contract announcement.

Health Minister, Eluned Morgan, announced a new contract agreement with GPs in Wales, which will deliver the most significant reform of the contract since 2004.

It includes a new pay deal for all staff working in general practice and plans to reduce the administrative burden for GPs, enabling them to focus on providing high-quality care in contract arrangements from 2023.

Recognising the vital role of GPs and their teams, the agreement for this year includes a 4.5% pay uplift for GPs and all staff working within general practice.

From April 2023, access standards, will become mandatory to achieve and maintain as part of the GMS contract, which will help make it easier for people to access GP appointments across Wales.

While the pay rise is 'welcomed', Welsh doctor Dr Peter Saul states that there is still a long way to go.

He said: "GPs and staff will be pleased at the pay rise, it is very welcome, however people won't be jumping for joy.

"While it is something, there still needs to be a recognition of the fact we're seeing more patients with more complex conditions since the pandemic.

"The workload is causing stress and burnout of professionals both in GP and hospital practices, that is the biggest danger."

Dr Peter Saul

Dr Saul added: "It is good news for patients that they will have better access to health care professionals, but it doesn't do anything to ease the stress we're experiencing.

"Only by increasing the number of professionals in the service and supporting social care is how we will get happier doctors and nurses and happier patients.

"It is a step in the right direction, but there is a long way to go."

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said: “GPs and their staff have worked tirelessly in the face of ongoing pressure, to meet the needs of their patients. They have remained agile and responsive in these challenging times, and this agreement and investment acknowledges that commitment to delivering services to patients.

“We recognise that more still needs to be done to improve access to GP surgeries and this new contract will go some way in addressing that. However, there have continued to be challenges faced by some people in accessing their GP practice which need to be resolved and we will ensure we continue to pursue improvement.

“As we move forward, a new simplified and streamlined contract will not only remove unnecessary bureaucracy for GPs and their teams but will also reinforce the standards by which we expect GP practices to operate – with patient access an integral part of those standards.

“In April next year, I will set out more detail on how this new contract will work.”