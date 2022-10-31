The Met Office has issued a weather warning for this week, as heavy winds are forecast to sweep across the whole of west Wales.

The yellow warning covers between 7am and 6pm throughout most of Wednesday, November 2.

Much of the Irish Coast is to be affected by the heavy winds, affecting much of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

“Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible.

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”

A spell of very windy weather is expected to affect Irish Sea coastal areas on Wednesday. (Image: Met Office)

Gales are the most common cause of damage and disruption in the UK.

Between 1962 and 1995, 184 deaths alone were caused by building failures resulting from wind.

The majority of damage reports come from domestic dwellings. The average cost of damage each year is at least £300 million.

The Met Office states: "Be prepared, stay safe and protect property.

"Before the storm, secure loose objects such as ladders, garden furniture or anything else that could be blown into windows and other glazing and break them.

"Close and securely fasten doors and windows, particularly those on the windward side of the house, and especially large doors such as those on garages.

"Park vehicles in a garage, if available; otherwise keep them clear of buildings, trees, walls and fences

"Close and secure loft trapdoors with bolts, particularly if roof pitch is less than 30°.

"If the house is fitted with storm shutters over the windows then ensure that these are closed and fastened.

"If chimney stacks are tall and in poor condition, move beds away from areas directly below them.

"During the storm, stay indoors as much as possible.

"If you do go out, try not to walk or shelter close to buildings and trees.

"Keep away from the sheltered side of boundary walls and fences - if these structures fail, they will collapse on this side.

"Do not go outside to repair damage while the storm is in progress.

"If possible, enter and leave your house through doors in the sheltered side, closing them behind you.

"Open internal doors only as needed, and close them behind you.

"Take care when driving on exposed routes such as bridges, or high open roads, delay your journey or find alternative routes if possible.

"Slow down and be aware of side winds, particular care should be taken if you are towing or are a high sided vehicle.

"Do not drive unless your journey is really necessary."