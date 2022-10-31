A Neyland man has appeared before Swansea Crown Court charged with rape.

Declan Watt, 29, of Neyland Terrace, is accused of raping a woman during an incident alleged to have taken place on October 2.

This morning (Monday, October 31), he appeared before Judge Catherine Richards when he entered a plea of not guilty to the charge.

After discussing the case with counsel for both the defence and the Crown, Judge Richards adjourned the trial until May 15. It is expected to last between three and four days.

Watt has been remanded in custody until that date.

MORE NEWS