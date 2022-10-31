JAMES Williams secured third in the 2022 Motorsport UK British Rally Championship final round at Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally in North Wales (28-29 October).

His reward for his heroics was third in the BRC and with it third in the championship standings as well as top rookie in the series.

Williams, 24, was ready to do battle for his first win of the season in Britain’s premier rallying series.

Two days and 10 stages awaited for James, co-driver Dai Roberts and the Hyundai Power Products Rally Team.

Two-night stages opened the proceedings on the opening day, with 13 miles held under total darkness.

The Newcastle Emlyn driver gambled by running the Hyundai i20 R5 rally car in Tarmac speciation, with only a 15 minute night time service to change the car over to gravel specification for the following day.

Unfortunately, the potential advantage was wiped away when a turbo boost pipe disconnected – leaving James with limited power.

Into the evening service and the Hyundai Power Products Rally Team managed to change suspension, brakes, wheels and tyres and fix the boost pipe in under 13 minutes – a heroic effort to give James and Dai a shot of making an indent into the time loss on the second day.

Williams woke up in an inspired mode – firing the four-wheel-drive Hyundai to three fastest BRC times – some just a handful of seconds behind World Championship driver and eventual event winner Oliver Solberg.

Whilst in attack mode, James lost his front bumper and headlight when brushing a straw bale, leaving the service team with a repair job before the afternoon loop.

Salvaging whatever spare parts they could – the team turned the Hyundai around for the final set of stages – with a shot of podium in site.

Sadly the event was to take another turn for the worse, as James’ power steering failed – meaning the Welshman had to wrestle the car to the finish.

“You just couldn’t script our Cambrian Rally,” said an exhausted Williams.

“It didn’t start on the right foot for us and it just snowballed from there. I was personally disappointed, but the morale of the team just lifted me every time.

"I owe everything to the Hyundai Power Products team – they turned the car around on Friday night with time to spare and helped me salvage a result this weekend to tie up third place in the championship.

“We have to look at the year as a whole. We have had some greats moments but we showed some real character and resilience as a team during the dark times and by digging deep, it enabled us to finish top rookie and I am immensely proud of that.

“I want to thank all my partners, sponsors and supporters for helping me get to the end of the season. This result was for them as they kept me going and got me to the end of the year. We have lots to do ahead of 2023 – but we want to get on the planning early, so we can aim for big things in the new year.”

Williams previously notched up three podiums in the season.

“It’s been a real baptism for our first year in the BRC top-flight," said James.

"We have had some incredible highs and some disappointing lows this year, but I am really proud of all the Hyundai Power Products team, as we have always picked ourselves up and bounced back giving every event our full focus.

The final round of the championship saw a few absences from the usual protagonists, with recently crowned champion Osian Pryce and four-time title winner Keith Cronin missing from the entry list.