A 24-year-old single mother has been sentenced before Swansea Crown Court for causing serious injury to her passenger through dangerous driving along Pembroke Dock’s notoriously dangerous Fort Road.

At around 10.45pm on June 23, 2021, Macauly Boswell-Morgan drove her BMW at speeds that reached 80mph, despite a 30mph restriction.

The Crown heard that as her vehicle sped through Fort Road, her two passengers urged her to slow down, but she ignored them.

The court heard that Boswell-Morgan made no attempt to break her vehicle nor turn, with the result that it hit a low brick wall, causing the car to go airborne.

It then travelled almost ten metres before rolling down an embankment and nosediving onto the beach.

Boswell-Morgan and her front seat passenger both escaped without injury however the backseat passenger, Mr Camran Quinn, sustained serious injuries.

He had to be cut from the vehicle and paramedics confirmed that his breathing was shallow.

He was taken to hospital and treated for four fractures to the skull, a bleed to the brain, multiple bone contusions and a fracture to the spine and fingers.

As a result of his injuries, Mr Quinn had to remain hospitalised for 13 weeks.

Following crash, drugs tests were carried out on Boswell-Morgan, which confirmed she had a small quantity of cannabis in her system that amounted to 1.2mcg. This well below the legal limit of 2.

A witness impact statement by Camran Quinn was read to the court which confirmed that the accident has had a profound effect on both his physical and psychological health.

“I’m still suffering the effects of these injuries and will do for the foreseeable future,” he said.

“I’m fearful that these after-effects will be with me for years to come and I’ve been depressed to the point of staying in my room and avoiding others.

"At times I wish I had died.”

Meanwhile Bowell-Morgan's defence barrister stressed the defendant is her child’s main carer.

Imposing sentence Judge Paul Thomas said her importance as a mother was the key factor in determining her sentence.

“Had Mr Quinn been killed that day as opposed to seriously injured, your sentence would be at least seven years in prison," he said.

“But one factor is more than any other in this case, and that’s the fact that you’re a primary carer for your son.”

Macauly Boswell-Morgan was sentenced to two years in custody suspended for two years.

She was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for two years.