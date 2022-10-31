THE Big Soup will be at Narberth's Queens Hall on November 2.

The free family-friendly afternoon has been curated by The Queen's Hall Narberth, FoodShare at Pembrokeshire Foodbank and Plastic Free Narberth.

You will be able to pop along at 1pm for a free bowl of soup, collect a litter-picker and help to spruce up the town before meeting back at the hall at 3pm for a hot drink/squash and a Welsh cake.

The soup is cooked by FoodShare at Pembrokeshire Foodbank volunteers, using ingredients donated by local retailers and the litter-pickers is provided by Plastic Free Narberth.

The Queens Hall Manager, Lara Herde, said: “This is our third year of Big Soup community events in partnership Pembrokeshire Foodbank and Plastic Free Narberth and I am thrilled that we continue to offer a warm space for local people to meet, socialise and access useful community services.

"Everyone of all ages and abilities is welcome at the Hall, so even if you don’t fancy the litter-pick, please do come along for a hot meal and a chat!”

The Big Soup will also be joined by Pembrokeshire Community Hub, a new project developed out of the Covid-19 response which connects, engages and supports members of the community who are looking for assistance in their day-to-day living or information about community services.

The Queens Hall Narberth is very grateful to the Change Maker Fund for supporting this event.

If you would like a spot of soup, or to join the Litter-Pick (or both) come along to The Queens Hall Narberth at 1pm on Wednesday, November 2 - no need to book. For more info, call the Hall on 01834 861212 or use the ‘contact us’ form on www.thequeenshall.org.uk