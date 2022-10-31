Neyland Seconds continued their impressive start to the season with a 7-0 home win over Haverfordwest Cricket Club Seconds - and strengthened their position at the top of the Pembrokeshire League division four.
It was a good all round team performance and the strikers were in fine form while the defence kept another clean sheet.
The writing was on the wall as early as the opening few minutes, when Wayne Vaughan-Parry netted with a thunderbolt, assisted by Paul Hannon. Wayne then scored a second in the opening 10 minutes.
The third was a clinical finish by Joe Campodonic (he later hit the post) and the fourth came via Taylor Collins with a silky finish just before half-time.
Wayne Vaughan-Parry completed his hat-trick just after the interval (seven for the season) while Joe Campodonic netted a superb second with a classy curving shot from outside the box followed by a second from Taylor Collins after some gritty determination.
Credit to Haverfordwest CC, who never gave up and battled to the end and whose keeper made many fine saves.
The First team game at Kilgetty was postponed due to the weather.
