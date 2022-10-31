A NEW production will be coming to the Torch Theatre this month.

The Torch Theatre will host ‘Bhekizizwe’ on November 17.

The women-led, Cardiff-based opera company Opera’r Ddraig will bring its operatic monodrama to the Torch and is certain to appeal to opera and theatre goers alike.

The production was created by South African-born composer Robert Fokkens and South African librettist Mkhululi Mabija.

‘Bhekizizwe’ explores questions of identity, race, immigration, parenthood and culture through the eyes and experiences of a young South African Zulu man.

It traces the life of Zulu Bhekizizwe Shange, from his childhood during the last years of apartheid in South Africa to studies and unexpected fatherhood in the UK in the early 2000s.

‘Bhekizizwe’ draws on a range of musical and theatrical traditions - including traditional music and more recent styles from South Africa, British popular culture, and contemporary classical music - and features a bilingual libretto in English and Zulu.

In the production coming to the theatre, baritone Themba Mvula will assume multiple roles. It is directed by Benjamin Davis, a British opera director, and has been designed by Brad Caleb Lee.

The Torch Theatre will also be home to a number of activities for the remainder of the year, including a series of two-day creative workshops led by Cardiff-based multi-instrumentalist and music creator Imran Khan, exploring the themes of the piece through music from around the world.

The above series is funded by Cardiff University's Innovation for All scheme and will be open to young people interested in developing their skills in all types and genres of creative music making.

Bhekizizwe will visit the Torch Theatre on Thursday, November 17 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £12. To find out more or to book, call 01646 695267 or email boxoffice@torchtheatre.co.uk