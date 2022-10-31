Merlins Bridge Seconds recorded an almighty 24-0 victory in the Manderwood Pembrokeshire League division two against Pennar Robins Seconds.

Two Merlins Bridge players scored double hat-tricks, with two more scoring hat-tricks in the match.

Lee Carruthers netted seven for the home side, while Tom Mezzatta scored a further six. Rhys Clutterbuck and Kian Lee scored hat-tricks adding to the scoreline, along with Josh Thomas’ brace.

Lewis Thomas, Josh Silk and Rhys Corney also saw their names on the scoresheet in the dominating win.

The win sees Merlins Bridge Seconds stay in seventh spot, but with a big growth in the goal difference taking them to +28.

Meanwhile, Pennar Robins Seconds are second from bottom, with just one point from their first seven games.