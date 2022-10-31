THE next period could be critical for Haverfordwest’s season as the Bluebirds face teams in and around them in the coming weeks.

It comes as Haverfordwest lost a fourth game in a row in the JD Cymru Premier over the weekend, succumbing 3-1 at home to clear title favourites The New Saints.

Goals from Declan McManus and a brace from Ryan Brobbel put paid to Haverfordwest despite Rhys Abbruzzese getting a late consolation for County.

After the game manager Tony Pennock admitted the boys were down and it was his job to get them up for the next challenge.

“The boys are understandably feeling a bit low at the minute,” said Pennock. “We’re trying to encourage them and give them as much positivity as we can.

“Today is gone now, and all that matters is Flint away next Saturday. All the players should be thinking about now is training on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, and travelling to Flint on Friday.”

Despite the loss Pennock was pleased with how his players performed on the day.

“I don’t think TNS need much help really to win a game of football,” said Pennock, “and I certainly think we did that today which is disappointing because, like I said, the boys have been really, really good.

“We created a few chances in the first half, but unfortunately we didn’t take them and didn’t work the keeper with the opportunities either.”

Haverfordwest enter a vital period with the feeling in the club very much that the season can be salvaged.

“The table is tight from sixth down really,” Pennock continued. “I think it’s still up for grabs for anybody.

“There’s quite a few teams who will think they can get the sixth place.

“All of my focus at the moment is on getting us out of this run that we are on, and having a more polished performance.”

Haverfordwest went 1-0 down from a corner when Brobbel’s set-piece flew straight into Zac Jones’ net.

Brobbel caused Dylan Rees a nightmare down the left hand side for his second, shrugging the Haverfordwest captain off before driving into the box and finishing low across Jones into the corner.

Jordan Davies misplaced pass to Rees left Haverfordwest exposed at the back and let the deadly Brobbel in who passed it to McManus to finish to make it 3-0 TNS.

Late on Abbruzzese’s fizzing shot beat Connor Roberts for a late consolation goal for County.

The loss leaves Haverfordwest tenth in the league, with a trip to seventh-placed Flint Town next on the cards on November 5.

Haverfordwest County: Jones, Rees (C), Jenkins, Patten, Abbruzzese, Scotcher, H. John, Veale, Wilson, J. Davies, Fawcett

Substitutes not used: Chesters, George, L. Davies, Watkins

The New Saints: Roberts, Marriott, Davies, Astles, Routledge, Daniels, Brobbel, Redmond, Cieślewicz, Smith, Wilson

Substitutes not used: Simpson, Williams, Kirkman