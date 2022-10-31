Major traffic disruptions are expected this week on the A487 near Fishguard as a result of road resurfacing works.
The road will remain closed both ways from Fishguard Square in Fishguard to the Murco petrol station in Dinas Cross.
The resurfacing work is expected to continue throughout this week until 11pm on Sunday, November 6.
As a result, the T5 Haverfordwest to Cardigan buses are currently running on a reduced service with only one bus operating from Haverfordwest to Fishguard bus station or alternatively from Cardigan to Dinas Cross.
