Pembrokshire archaeologists will welcome return of the annual Archaeology Day in partnership between Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and PLANED this weekend.

This Saturday, November 5, will be the twentieth edition of the annual event and will be held at Pembrokeshire College from 10am until 4pm.

People will be able to attend in person, with the event having been held virtually for the previous two years due to COVID-19. There will still be an option to book tickets to view the event live online.

National Park Authority Community Archaeologist Tomos Jones, who will host the event alongside PLANED’s Cultural Co-ordinator, Stuart Berry, said: “This year’s Archaeology Day promises to be another fitting celebration of the wide range of new discoveries made in Pembrokeshire in recent times.

“We are delighted to be able to offer people the option of attending the Archaeology Day in person but are mindful that some people may prefer to view the event online.”

The speakers and subjects covered at this year’s event will include:

• Dr Julian Whitewright on marine archaeology in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

• Fran Murphy on the recent excavations at Porth-y-Rhaw promontory fort, near Solva;

• Luke Jenkins on discoveries as a result of excavations associated with the A40 development, including previously unknown Neolithic and Bronze Age ritual landscapes;

• Dr Rob Dennis on the discoveries from the recent excavation at Wogan’s Cavern, beneath Pembroke Castle and

• Tomos Jones on a volunteer project monitoring accessible scheduled monuments in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

Tickets to attend in person are £10 and include tea and coffee. Attendees are asked to bring a packed lunch with them. To book visit: https://pembrokeshirecoast.bookinglive.com/book/add/p/133.

Tickets to view online are £5. To book visit: https://pembrokeshirecoast.bookinglive.com/book/add/p/145.