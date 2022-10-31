Goodwick United maintained their perfect start to the Manderwood Pembrokeshire League division one with a 4-2 win at home to Carew.

Rhys Dalling’s early goal gave the hosts a half-time lead. Will Haworth and Jonny Horgan added more goals before Dalling’s second wrapped up the win.

Thomas Cole and Harvey Drummond scored consolations for the visitors.

Goodwick now sit in second, with 18 points from six games, behind Merlins Bridge who have played one game more.

Bridge were also on top form, scoring four at the weekend in their 4-1 win away at Fishguard Sports.

Matthew Divry opened the scoring for Bridge, before Sanny Hopkin levelled things up before half time. Joe Leahy’s hour-mark goal reclaimed the lead for the away side, and Sam Christopher’s late brace secured the victory.

Neither side were the stars of the weekend however, as Clarbeston Road hit double figures, netting ten without reply at home against basement club St Ishmaels.

The Road lead 6-0 at half time before adding four more in the second period of the match.

Ben John scored a hat-trick, while teammates Joules Ward and Niall Kinsella all netted braces. Josh Wood, Richie Bevan and Gethin Harries all added their names to the scoresheet.

Another hat-trick scored at the weekend went to Monkton Swifts man Declan Carroll, who scored three in the second half for his team against local rivals Pennar Robins.

Ben Steele scored the only goal of the first half for Swifts, before Carroll’s three and a Will Abrahams strike rounded off a 5-0 win.