TONY Pennock has Rob Edwards’ full support.

That’s what the Haverfordwest AFC chairman told the Western Telegraph in what has been an explosive week which saw Edwards furious with referring decisions in County’s loss at home to Bala.

Haverfordwest have just suffered their fourth defeat after being downed at home to TNS, however it was the Bala game the previous week that wrangled with Edwards who could not believe Jack Wilson was given a straight red card in the opening minutes of the game for what looked like an accidental slip in wet conditions.

After the game Edwards Tweeted officials to be ‘clowns’ saying the standard of reffing in the Cyrmu Premier is not good enough.

Edwards spoke to the Western Telegraph to clarify some of what he meant although he intends to issue a full statement later down the line.

“It was a terrible decision at the time,” said Edwards. “It ruined the game. We started well 1-0 up. Who knows whether we would have gone on and won the game, but (the decision) ended it as a spectacle. We had to change the way we played against a dangerous team. It was a poor decision. Justice was done with it being overturned." (Wilson's red card was rescinded the day after the game)

Edwards also spoke candidly about manager Tony Pennock, who is overseeing a tough tenure at County with the club out of both the Welsh Cup and the Nathaniel MG Cup as well as being on a four-game losing streak in the league.

That form is in stark contrast to Nicky Hayen who oversaw Haverfordwest being unbeaten in six as they made a late charge at the end of last season.

Edwards emphasised that Pennock has taken over a team in transition – including having not replaced Alhagi Touray-Sisay upfront – and the manager has had to suffer a serious injury backlog including key players Jazz Richards, Henry Jones and Kyle Patten all out for a significant period of time.

“He (Pennock) is an experienced coach who has been involved in the league before and knows how competitive it can be,” said Edwards. “He has the experience and ability to put out a team that can win games.

“Tony has our full support in terms of being able to turn it round and he is going to be given the time to do that and when January comes we are going to do everything we can to support him.

“We have seen how hard he works and how much he cares.”

Edwards was furious after the red card shown to Wilson in Haverfordwest's 4-1 defeat to Bala (Image: Twitter)

Despite the way the season is currently going, Edwards said everyone at the club is pulling in the same direction to turn things round.

“We train well,” said Edwards. “The mood is good. The last 30 minutes against TNS at the weekend we were outstanding. Everyone is determined to make things right.”

Haverfordwest next travel to Flint Town on November 5.