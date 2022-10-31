Newcastle Emlyn ladies’ welcomed Whitchurch Saints 3s to Crymych on Saturday for their first encounter in the league and won 4-1, writes Sara Patterson.

Emlyn started strong, battling hard against the wind and rain to attack and challenge the oppositions’ defence.

Forwards Enfys Davies, Heledd-Mai Lloyd and Sara Patterson soon figured their way through Whitchurch’s players, with confident carries from wingers Gwawr Evans and Amity Hayward.

The home teams’ defence held their ground throughout the first half with Ellie Lloyd, Sioned Jones, Lowri Hubbard and Sioned Davies doing their best to keep the ball out of goalkeeper Elin Williams’ sight.

Linking up with central midfield players Elen Hill, Rosie Hughes and Mel Williams, Emlyn soon found themselves in the attacking circle which resulted in Patterson securing the first goal of the match.

A few minutes later, Williams comfortably made her way through the Saints’ defence and put the ball in the top right corner to get her first of the game.

This made the travelling team work even harder which resulted in them putting one in the net.

Second half (2-1).

The wind was behind Emlyn in the second half which made attacking much easier for attackers’ Soffia Cynwyl, Amy Heighton and Sioned Davies.

Although the opposition continued to defend strong, Enfys Davies continued to work her magic and made sure her name was on the scoresheet too.

Soon after, Lloyd found her stride in the attacking circle after a pass from Patterson to put the score at 4-1 until the final whistle.

After performing terrific saves, Elin Williams was awarded the player of the match.

Newcastle Emlyn ladies would like to thank Llaeth Fferm Ty Hen, JJ Morris and Teifi Tots for sponsoring the match, and also for Hermon Hall for hosting their teas after the game.

It’s a weekend off from hockey next weekend, but the ladies find themselves playing home at Crymych on November 12 against Penarth 3s in their next league game.