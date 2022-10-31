A man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation following the reported theft of a rally car earlier this month.
The announcement was made this afternoon (Monday) by Dyfed-Powys Police.
The man, who has not been named, was arrested on Friday October 28 and has since been bailed.
A statement from the police said: "Officers investigating a reported theft of a rally car from Drefach Felindre, Llandysul, earlier this month have arrested a man on suspicion of fraud by false representation.
"The man was arrested on Friday, 28 October, and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.
"Officers continue with their enquiries and appeal for anybody with information that could assist this investigation to contact Cardigan CID, DS Sam Gregory."
Anyone with information shopuld quote reference DPP/3081/08/10/2022/02/C.
You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
