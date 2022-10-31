Instagram, a major social media platform owned by Meta, updated users after issues relating to sudden account suspensions plagued the site today.
The popular image-based site took to social media to assure users, many of whom have had their accounts suspended, that the issues were being 'looked into'.
In a Tweet, the platform's comms department said: "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown."
We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022
Earlier today, some users took to rival sites to express their horror after losing access to their accounts due to a suspected bug.
my Instagram account was just suspended for no reason
not even a notification they took my account down :(
i have like everyone years of photos on there i literally cant get back
I want a reason!!!!!!!!#Instagram #instagramsuspension
— ➳𝚂𝚒𝚖𝚘𝚗𝚎 𝚁𝚒𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚍𝚜𝚘𝚗➳ (@Similarsimib) October 31, 2022
One user posted a screenshot of his account suspension notice accompanying a tweet reading: "Instagram seems to be crashing or my accounts have been disabled"
