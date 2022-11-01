QUEEN’S Bakery – one of the oldest and best-loved businesses in Cardigan – will shut its doors for the final time on Saturday, November 12 on what promises to be 'a day of tears and gin'.

The Pendre shop, which has served generations of townspeople since 1931, has been bought by local florist Jen James, of Teifi Blooms.

Owner Monica Radley, who has been running the bakery since the death of her brother, Martin, in March 2020, said the decision to sell up had been ‘extremely difficult’.

“Yes, Saturday, November 12 will be our final day,” she told the Tivy-Side this morning. “And I expect it’ll be a day of tears and gin!

“Of course it will be very emotional – we’re lucky enough to have amazing staff and customers so I will certainly miss it.

“But since we lost Martin it’s been hard-going working six days a week and also coming down on Sundays to prepare for Monday.

“Word that we’re closing is getting out and a lot of people are saying how much we mean to them.

“But in all honesty I feel now is the right time to bow out.”

Monica denied the old-fashioned bakery had been hit by new businesses coming into the town.

“Queen’s always was, and has remained, a very successful business,” she said.

“We’ve seen other businesses come and seen them go, but we’ve always had such loyal customers.

“I am delighted that the town will benefit from having Jen take over from us, as she’ll have the place looking really great.”

Local councillor Clive Davies said he had fond memories of enjoying treats such as iced buns as a youngster.

"Over the years Queen's had the foresight to extend their product line and offer a large range of quality food and drink items, ideal for hampers and gifting," he added.

"Of course, you can’t mention Queen's without remembering Martin Radley - much missed and central to so many Cardigan activities."

Originally opened as Luke's Queen Café in 1921, the business was acquired by the James family from Newport in 1931 who immediately started baking bread for the people of Cardigan.

The business was later taken over by the Radley family – Ivor Radley going on to become a three-times mayor of the town – before Martin and Monica eventually took over the reins.