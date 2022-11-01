A SERVICE of deconsecration was held on Saturday afternoon to mark the closure of Tabernacl Chapel in Pendre, Cardigan.

A chapel has stood on the site since the 1700's and the current 500-seat building has been forced to close due to a declining congregation.

Some of those who attended Saturday’s final service were visibly moved as the iconic Calvinistic Methodist place of worship was consigned to history.

The final service was led by Chapel Minister Llinos Mai Gordon, while lifelong member Morina Adams-Lewis gave a detailed account of the building’s long history.

Tabernacl was put up for sale last November after members accepted they would be unable to raise sufficient funds for maintenance and repairs.

The current chapel dates back to 1832, although its predecessor was built on the Pendre site in 1760.

Question marks hang over the fate of the Grade II-listed building.

Back in the summer Cymdeithas Aberteifi Society put in a bid for the chapel with the view of retaining it as a poetry centre/community hub, only to reveal last week that plans were currently on hold.

Sorrow among congregation as Tabernacl Chapel is consigned to history Chapel officials and invited guests gather for an historic photo call to mark the closure of the chapel.