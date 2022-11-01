EVERY year Hallowe'en is a day of fun to celebrate all things spooky - and of course, the one night of the year where it's acceptable to take candy from people when trick or treating.

We asked our readers if they were dressing up and to send us some photos.

We received dozens of spooky, creepy and adorable costumes. Here are just a few of them!

Western Telegraph: A little IT clown! Picture: Charlee BranstonA little IT clown! Picture: Charlee Branston

Western Telegraph: Creepy clowns. Picture: Fiona HedleyCreepy clowns. Picture: Fiona Hedley

Western Telegraph: Some of the 'goodest' witches. Picture: Kym KillickSome of the 'goodest' witches. Picture: Kym Killick

Western Telegraph: Chucky and Tiffany. Picture: Cheryl MatthiasChucky and Tiffany. Picture: Cheryl Matthias

Western Telegraph: Little witches. Picture: Stacey MeredithLittle witches. Picture: Stacey Meredith

Head to the gallery at the top of the page to see more!