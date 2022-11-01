POLICE are appealing for information after a bike was allegedly stolen from a garage in Milford Haven last month.

Two people – a 22-year-old man and a 15-year-old youth – have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and released under investigation.

A police statement read: "Police in Milford Haven are appealing for information following the theft of an electric bike from a garage in Sandhurst Road sometime between 6pm on Friday, October 7 and 11am Saturday, October 8 2022.

"The bike is described as a black electric bike with a white sticker saying Commencal on it.

"A 22-year-old-man and a 15-year-old youth have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and released under investigation pending further police enquiries.

"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police."

When contacting the force on this matter, you should use the reference DP-20221008-134.

The police can be contacted by:

· Calling 101

· Online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline

· Emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk

· By texting the non-emergency number 07811 311 908 (for those who are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired)

· Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

