A Pembrokeshire home with stunning views of Fishguard Bay will be heading to auction this month.

Rawcliffe, on Glanymor Road, Goodwick, is a substantial detached seaside house with harbour views and a large garden at the front, side and rear as well as a garage.

It will be auctioned by Newport’s Paul Fosh Auctions who say that the three-bedroom home needs a ‘fair bit of elbow grease and TLC to bring it back to its former glory’ and believes that the views will spur the new owners on.

The spacious garden could also be perfect for a luxury new build if planning permission is obtained.

Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, raves about the possibilities for the property which, he says, is creating quite a bit of pre auction interest from far and wide.

"Let's be honest, the fabulous views of Fishguard Bay straight out of the front from Rawcliffe are worth the guide price alone. This awesome house will make a magical detached family home once it's refurbished.

"The prospect of being able to build on the large adjoining plot, subject to obtaining planning permission, makes this a compelling property for those looking for a large slice of west Wales life and among the best maritime locations Dyfed has to offer."

Rawcliffe has an entrance porch, living room, breakfast room and breakfast kitchen on the ground floor with three bedrooms and bathroom to the first floor.

It is listed for online sale at Paul Fosh Auctions starting at 12 noon on Tuesday, November 8 and ending from 5 pm on Thursday, November 10. The guide price for the property is £140,000-plus.