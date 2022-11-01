PEOPLE in parts of Pembrokeshire can expect to hear firing throughout November.

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has released the schedule for their planned firing exercises for November.

The MOD has said that there will be day and night firing at its Castlemartin range, and day firing at the Manorbier range throughout the month. The planned dates are:

Castlemartin

Day firing: Between 8am and 4.30pm on November 1-4, 7-10, 15-17, 21-25 and 28-30.

Night firing: Between 6.30pm and 11.30pm on November 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 22, 24 and 29.

Manorbier

Day firing: Between 8.30am and 5.30pm on November 1-11, including the weekend of November 5-6.

Night firing: None.

The road from Bosherston to St Govan’s Chapel and the footpath from St Govan’s Head to Broadhaven will be closed for November 1-4 and 7-10.

The Stack Rocks Road and footpath from Stack Rocks to St Govans will be closed for November 1-4, 7-10, 15-17, 21-25 and 28-30.

If there are amendments to the firing programme, the closures will be amended.

The Pembrokeshire Coast path that passes through Castlemartin will be open on non-firing days, but will be closed on firing days and anyone using the path must stick to the path marked by the white posts.

If any object is found in the range, beach or sea, do not touch it.

Unscheduled firing may take place without warning and the schedule may be changed due to unforeseen circumstances. To find out if there is firing taking place at Castlemartin, you can call 01646 662496 to find out.