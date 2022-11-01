A MAN from Scotland was banned from driving after being caught doing more than 100mph in Pembrokeshire.
William Stephen Cavanagh, 25, of Auldhouse, East Kilbride, Ayrshire, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 26.
He was caught on March 25 doing 120mph on the A4076 Dredgeman Hill, Haverfordwest - almost double the 70mph speed limit and 400 miles from home.
He was banned from driving for 85 days, fined £473 and ordered to pay £47 surcharge and £110 costs.
