THREE men were in court recently for illegally fishing.

The men were either residents of or carried out the crime in Pembrokeshire.

Simon Lewis, 46, of Longhouse Gardens, Wiston, admitted illegal fishing at Cardiff Magistrates Court on October 27.

He admitted fishing or taking fish from Holgan Course Fishery in Llawhaden otherwise than in accordance with a licence on April 29.

He did so by fishing with a rod and line.

He was fined £157 and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £98 costs.

Shaun Powell, 30, of St Martins Road, Monkton, was found guilty of illegal fishing by Cardiff Magistrates Court on October 27.

He was caught fishing or taking fish from Slade Cross Lakes in Cosheston otherwise than in accordance with a licence on April 15.

He did so by fishing with a rod and line.

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £98 costs.

John Shellard, 59, of Erringtons Close, Oadby, Leicester, was found guilty of illegal fishing by Cardiff Magistrates Court on October 27.

He was caught fishing or taking fish from Holgan Coarse Fishery in Llawhaden otherwise than in accordance with a licence on April 29.

He did so by fishing with a rod and line.

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £98 costs.