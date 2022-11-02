A PEMBROKESHIRE man admitted stealing more than £400 of power tools.

Andrew O’Connell, 35, of Abercych, Pembrokeshire, admitted two counts of theft from a shop at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 25.

The first count was for stealing £262.97 worth of power tools from Charlies Stores in Carmarthen on May 28.

The second count was for stealing £150.98 worth of power tools from Charlies Stores in Carmarthen on May 21.

He was ordered to pay £200 fine, £150.98 compensation, £85 surcharge and £80 costs.

He received no separate penalty for the first count of theft.