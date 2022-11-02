A PEMBROKESHIRE man admitted stealing more than £400 of power tools.
Andrew O’Connell, 35, of Abercych, Pembrokeshire, admitted two counts of theft from a shop at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 25.
The first count was for stealing £262.97 worth of power tools from Charlies Stores in Carmarthen on May 28.
The second count was for stealing £150.98 worth of power tools from Charlies Stores in Carmarthen on May 21.
He was ordered to pay £200 fine, £150.98 compensation, £85 surcharge and £80 costs.
He received no separate penalty for the first count of theft.
