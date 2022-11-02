A cost-effective alternative to travelling to Cardiff to watch the rugby this weekend is being offered by one of Pembrokeshire’s most popular charity events.

Tenby Beer Festival has a big screen and all-you-can-drink tickets which are being snapped up by fans.

Friday night tickets are £30, Saturday all day tickets are £40, while a £60 ticket will cover both sessions.

The event organisers, Tenby Round Table said this week: "If the rail strikes have stopped your plans to head up to Cardiff why not join us to watch Wales play the All Blacks on one of the biggest screens in Tenby!"

One of the UK’s leading independent insurance brokers is sponsoring the festival for the fifth year running.

Towergate will be a premium sponsor of the event, being held in the De Valence Pavilion on Friday November 4 and Saturday November 5.

The festival will celebrate all things beer, cider and prosecco, with a wide range of local and national companies sponsoring barrels.

The second round of the Autumn Nations rugby tournament will be shown on big screens throughout the weekend. along with live music performances.

Tenby Round Table organises various events throughout the year with all profits going to good causes in the community. All proceeds from the festival will go to charity, and expectations are high after the summer festival raised more than £10,000 to support local causes.

Adam Uka, treasurer and former chairman of Tenby Round Table, is an account director at Towergate.

He said: “I’m so glad Towergate is supporting the Tenby Beer Festival again after the sell-out success of our event in March.

“Events organised by the volunteers at Tenby Round Table aid the local community so much as all money raised goes back to causes in the community.

“Be it the Tenby Senior Citizens Dinner we host, the donations we made to Pembrokeshire Baby Bank or the support we give to local sports teams, we couldn’t do any of it without the support of sponsorship from great businesses like Towergate.”

Gary Stevens, area managing director, Towergate Wales, said: “We’re thrilled that Tenby Round Table are hosting another Tenby Beer Festival this year after the great success of the return event.

“The volunteers at Tenby Round Table, including Towergate’s own Adam Uka, work so hard to support local charities and causes in their community, and we feel great pride in being able to support them in their work.”

