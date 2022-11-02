The new director of the National Botanic Garden of Wales, Dr Lucy Sutherland, has started her new role at the institution.

Dr Sutherland started her new job on Monday, October 24, after joining from her role as a strategic consultant to the Royal Botanic Gardens and Domain Trust which manages the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, Blue Mountains Botanic Garden and the Australian Botanic Garden Mount Annan.

After her time on the other side of the world, Lucy returns to her homeland, and is looking forward to what can be achieved.

Dr Sutherland said: “It is an exciting and rare chance to lead a relatively young botanic garden through its next phase of maturity.

“It is also a unique opportunity at a time when the global population is facing multiple crises and there is growing ambition and support for addressing climate change and continuing efforts towards biodiversity conservation and a sustainable future.”

Dr Sutherland sees the National Botanic Garden of Wales as “continuing to have a critical role in this agenda.”

She is also an Honorary Professor at the University of Adelaide and was previously the Director of the Botanic Gardens and State Herbarium in South Australia, Acting Director of the Australian National Botanic Gardens and the National Co-ordinator of the Australian Seed Bank Partnership.

Bristol-born Lucy first visited the National Botanic Gardens when it first opened over 22 years ago, having studied her PhD in Horticulture in her native UK.

Lucy is an experienced executive with global knowledge of botanic gardens with a strong record of partnership building and leading highly effective stakeholder engagement across government, industry, academia and the not-for-profit sectors.

National Botanic Garden’s chair of trustees, Mr Gary Davies, has described the appointment as ‘a real asset.’

“We’re confident that as we seek to take the garden forward into a bright, new and confident future Dr Sutherland is going to prove a real asset.

“Her hugely impressive international career, experience and skills further demonstrate Wales’s exciting ambition to be an internationally-renowned centre for biodiversity conservation, research and life-long learning.”