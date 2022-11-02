A plea to bonfire-builders has gone out from Pembrokeshire Hogspital ahead of the weekend’s fireworks festivities.
Hedgehogs may view an unlit bonfire as a cosy hibernation spot, but the reality is often a sorry one for the prickly creatures.
Here’s some advice from the Hogspital:
- If you or your organisation are planning a bonfire for any event, please collect the wood and materials away from the final bonfire site. Build the fire in situ, preferably on the day. Check the wood and any bags of leaves or rubbish for hogs, toads and other wildlife.
- Wildlife, including hedgehogs will find a pre-built bonfire a very attractive place to nest and hibernate, as there will be food and they will believe they are safe. Hogs may even have hoglets there. If they are sleeping, they will be unaware of the heat and looming painful death.
- Poking around in a pre-built fire site, hoping they will move off, is NOT enough to protect them, as hogs will ball up and stay still to try and stay safe, but safe is the last thing they are…
- In the event you must build your bonfire in advance, make sure you place chicken wire one metre high all the way around the bottom. This should be placed at an outward angle to make it more difficult for hedgehogs to climb.
- Before lighting, check for wildlife with a bright torch, and light it from one side only, so wildlife can escape from the unlit side.
- Also check fire pits and incinerators before use.
For more information, see the Pembrokeshire Hogspital Facebook page
