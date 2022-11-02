PARKING charges about to be introduced to a car park in Haverfordwest have been delayed.

The Dew Street car park was set to be placed under tariffs starting this month (November 1), however ateb say they are delaying introducing the tariffs until November 7.

One of the last bastions of free parking in Haverfordwest, the Dew Street car park has been a haven to residents and visitors avoiding charges to park in the town.

Now charges are set to be introduced through an ANPR system (automatic number plate recognition), however the move to start charging residents has been beset by one vital problem - the signage installed to display the tariffs displays the wrong prices.

Ateb say this is being rectified imminently if not already.

The car park, situated in the old library and swimming pool complex, was sold by Pembrokeshire County Council to ateb housing association at the beginning of the year, which intend to build offices and housing provision on the site.

Tariffs for Dew Street car park:

1 hour: £0.50 (Car)

2 hour: £1.00 (Car)

4 hour: £1.50 (Car)

24 hour: £2.00 (Car)

Weekly: £10.00 (Car)

Ateb are introducing charges after buying the site from PCC (Image: Western Telegraph)

The move has seen backlash from a section of the community, with the Dew Street Campaign set up to find out exactly what the plans are with a car park which is heavily relied upon by residents and visitors of the county town.

One of the group’s organisers, Mr Mike Daffern said parking problems are about to get worse: "On top of the closure of the lower town riverside parking facility for demolition and rebuilding, the upper town car park is having parking control measures introduced."

Ateb say properties that can demonstrate a legal right to access (often found on house deeds) are invited to submit evidence which will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

For all cars entering the car park, they will receive a 10-minute grace period/ pick up and drop off time free of charge.

Anyone wishing to enquire and apply for a permit can do so by emailing library@atebgroup.co.uk. Click here for more information.

Residents who buy a permit now will get the period up until end of December included for free, with the permit valid until the end of December 2023.