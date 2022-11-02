Tenby Blues Festival, that great community event which has the whole seaside town buzzing with good vibes, is back – around 50 gigs in over 20 venues during the third weekend in November, with the majority of them being FREE admission.

The pubs, cafes, and hotels will be stopping off points on the legendary Blues Trail, from noon on the festival Saturday, November 19, until around 7pm on the Sunday, November 20, with a host of free gigs, featuring many newcomers as well as those much-loved regulars returning by public demand.

Or maybe have a jam yourself in Tenby United Rugby Club, where the show kicks off at noon on Sunday.

Danny Bryant headlines at the De Valence on the festival's opening night. (Image: Marco Van Rooijen)

There are six ticketed events – three in the De Valence, two in the Giltar Hotel, and one in Church House – which will present a host of national and international talent playing Blues music in all its forms – from electrifying Rock Blues to downhome Country Blues and touching base with R’n’B, Soul, Americana, Gospel, and Rock ‘n’ Roll on the way.

De Valence headliners are renowned hard rocking guitar slinger Danny Bryant (Friday), the soulful sassy singer from Lagos, Sister Cookie and her mighty band (Saturday) and Grammy winning American sax player, Jimmy Carpenter bringing a taste of New Orleans to the town (Sunday).

Each night there will be two other great bands on the bill at the De Valence.

On Friday, Smokey’s King Shufflers will open the festival shenanigans with a rip roaring set of Chicago Blues, with a sweet homecoming for their guitarist, Adrian Peregrine. They'll be followed by the Saints & Sinners Revue.

MORE NEWS

On Saturday, Mudlow will start proceedings with their raw, gut-bucket Blues, followed by Gerry Jablonski and the Electric band, a dynamic guitar and harmonica driven Blues Rock band.

Sunday supports will be the Katie Bradley Band, another strong female vocalist, and The Washboard Resonators, a humorous duo that looks and sounds like “a ragtime ‘n’ blues street band out of a Hollywood musical some time in the 1930s”!

Emma Wilson (Image: Tenby Blues Festival)

There will be three acts on the Acoustic Stage too, back home this year in Church House, where British Blues Award winner and Grammy nominee Emma Wilson and her band top a bill which also includes Sister Bodhi, the duo which gained a deserved standing ovation the last time the played the festival, and which boasts the amazing singers Jodie Marie of Narberth and Bella Collins of Cardiff.

Also on the bill will be acoustic Country Blues picker extraordinaire Ben Tyzack.

And the Late Night Sessions are returning to the Giltar Hotel. From midnight on Friday and Saturday, after a set from either the Lowdown Dirty Dog Duo or Kelvin Davies & Gary Jones, a crazy jam will take place into the wee wee hours. Anything can happen!

This is always one joyful weekend with friendly, happy people enjoying great music in a beautiful place. What’s not to like?

Get your tickets from tenbyblues.co.uk, where you will also find all the information you need, including times, venues, and performers’ details. Tenby Blues Festival is also on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Tenby Blues Festival is grateful for the sponsorship of Pure West Radio, Tenby Brewing Co., The Giltar Hotel, and Bluestone Brewery.

Are you running an event and want people to know about it? Then look no further.

Take a look at our events page at westerntelegraph.co.uk/local-events/