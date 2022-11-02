Narberth is getting ready to celebrate the success of its own Joe Allen and the whole Cymru team at the FIFA World Cup.

From November 19, local venues will host events promoting Welsh culture and community to bring people together to celebrate Wales, alongside cheering on our boys as they head to the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

There will be music nights at local pubs, storytelling at Narberth Museum and World Cup-themed menus at local restaurants.

Fire and Ice will host a Welsh Whiskey tasting evening at the museum and Whitland Male Voice Choir will be performing to warm up fans at Narberth Rugby Club.

Local businesses are also being asked to promote Welsh produce.

The town's county councillor, Marc Tierney, with the support of a small committee - including Narberth AFC and the Rainbow Fairy - has organised a community fanzone.

This will enable families enjoy Cymru v USA and Cymru v England on the big screen at the Queens Hall, with tickets available online from Monday November 7.

See the Queen's Hall website for details.

A full list of events can be found at www.gwyl.cymru

