NARBERTH stormed to a 31-3 win over Maesteg Harlequins in the WRU Championship.

It was a scrappy affair for the first 20mins with neither team able to break the deadlock as Narberth made several errors playing against a strong wind and driving rain and dogged defence by Quins kept scoring to a minimum.

Quins opened with a long-range penalty to take the lead before Narberth started to pick their game up mainly due to some quick blind-side bursts by Josh Davies and Lewis Gibby.

Several line breaks ensued but the Otters could not quite capitalise and Maesteg Quins cleared time and time again. However some good interplay down the blind led to Gibby showing his pace and racing clear to stretch Narberth’s lead to 12 – 3.

With the strong wind at their back the Lewis Lloyd ground regulars were fully expecting to see a territory game from the home team, however several errors and some poor decision making led to a stalemate for the first 20mins with both teams losing possession at critical times.

Some slick interplay by the backs and an excellent running line from Lewis Gibby saw him unlock the mid-field defence and sprint clear to score in the corner. The conversion was unsuccessful (17- 3).

Narberth’s defence, once more proved crucial and Quins could not find their way through the excellent aggressive tackling by the entire Otters team.

With Narberth now in total control an excellent attacking set-piece play saw man of the match Ilan Phillips break through the Quins fragile defence to finally release George McDonald to score the final try of the game near to the posts.

Full-back Ianto Griffiths converted to make the final score 31-3 to the Otters.