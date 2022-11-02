A yacht in trouble on the Milford Haven Waterway led to the launch of the Angle RNLI lifeboat yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, November 1.
The lifeboat was requested to launch at 3.58pm to assist the 12-metre yacht which was experiencing engine difficulties and a fouled propeller just south of the outfall buoy, east of Valero refinery.
The lifeboat launched and proceeded to the yacht’s position, by which time they had managed to free the foul and restart their engine.
The casualties were making steady progress back to Milford Marina, so the lifeboat escorted the yacht to make sure they arrived safely.
With the yacht now safely alongside Milford lock pits and awaiting the next locking in, the lifeboat was stood down to return to station.
With the weather conditions deteriorating, the lifeboat headed home into a fresh westerly wind averaging 40 knots, heavy rain and, at times, poor visibility.
The lifeboat arrived back on the slip and was readied for service once more at 4.54pm.
