A 75-year-old man has measured his birthday in miles to help the Pembrokeshire fundraising group of Guide Dogs Cymru.

Steve Hughes walked a total of 75 miles in seven days to raise almost £1,700 for the charity.

Steve was accompanied on his daily 11-mile walks by friends and supporters, finishing with a celebration at the Cresselly Arms, Cresswell Quay.

This took place on his actual birthday, October 19, where he was joined by many friends including guide dog Nancy.

John Woolsgrave with his guitar was also present, busking as he had been doing in Tenby throughout the summer, raising £400.

Nancy’s owner Eva Rich, who is the group’s secretary said: “The Pembrokeshire group are extremely grateful to both gentlemen for raising much needed funds to help with the training of guide dogs who provide visually impaired people with mobility and independence in safety.

"Nancy also adds her thanks to Steve and John."