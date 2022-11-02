A PEMBROKESHIRE restaurant has applied for an alcohol licence.

The County Council received a premises licence grant application on October 27 from Michelle Ann Evans. It was placed in the Western Telegraph on November 2 under the public notices section.

The application, if successful, would allow Paternoster Farm in Hundleton to sell alcohol (on and off sales).

The licence would allow alcohol to be sold between 6pm and 11pm Thursdays to Saturdays and midday to 6pm on Sundays.

The application can be viewed in full at the Licensing Section, Public Protection Division, County Hall, Haverfordwest, Monday – Friday between 10am and 5pm by prior arrangements.

Anyone wishing to make any representations about this application should do so, in writing, by November 24.

Representations can be made to Licensing Manager, Public Protection Division, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.