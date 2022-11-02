A warm welcome for people of all ages is being offered in a number of ‘warm spaces’ in the Tenby area.

One of them has just been set up by Tenby Town Council, whose community engagement officer, Anne Draper, said: "I think we are all in for a long hard winter, and warm spaces are going to be welcomed by all sorts of people who would not normally be thinking of spending time outside the house, but may wish to do so this winter, both for economy and for company.

"Hopefully people will make use of all the opportunities available."

The council has opened a warm room in Augustus Place Community Hall which will be open every Friday until the end of March from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Anne explained: “Everyone is welcome to come along for a hot drink and some company.

"In the morning, mothers and kids are most welcome, and it is hoped to have a supply of toys - so please bring any spare ones along with you.

"In the afternoon, the Boccia and Kurling will be available. These are sports that can be played by everyone – you can even join in sitting down! You can just come along and watch, or bring something to do – it is up to you.

“There will also be warm spaces available the rest of the week. The Salvation Army will be opening from 11am to 2pm on Tuesdays and providing soup and a roll as well as hot drinks. They will also be open 10.30am to 12.30pm on Thursdays.

"People are welcome to come to the coffee mornings at the Tenby Project on Monday mornings in Augustus Place Community Hall, Deer Park Church on Tuesday mornings, and St Johns Church on Wednesday mornings. St Mary’s are planning a soup and film afternoon too."

New Hedges Village Hall will also be open every Wednesday afternoon between 1.30pm and 5.30pm to offer a warm space, social time and refreshments. There will also be drop-in sessions with county councillor Rhys Jordan every fortnight between 2pm and 4pm.