CALLS are being made for the president of a twinning association to be removed from his post.

In the last meeting of the Haverfordwest Oberkirch Twinning Association members called for Mayor Alan Buckfield to be removed as president on grounds which included concern over his behaviour at a recent trip to the town.

Minutes from the latest twinning association meeting state: “Owing to previous actions by the mayor, Cllr Alan Buckfield, the association wishes to remove him from the office of president of the Haverfordwest Twinning Association.”

Mayor Buckfield said he did not wish to comment on this announcement until the outcome of the association’s next meeting – on November 7.

However, Mayor Buckfield could be one step ahead of his detractors after saying he was happy to step down as one of the members of the association to give a chance for new blood to take over.

In an email leaked to the Western Telegraph, Mayor Buckfield wrote: “I wish to inform you (the association) that I have resigned as a representative of Haverfordwest Town Council on the Haverfordwest Twinning Committee.

“I have been actively involved in twinning since 2004 and have enjoyed many trips to Oberkirch and have hosted many visitors in that time, but I feel the time is right to make way for 'new blood' who would provide a fresh insight and perhaps have new ideas to progress twinning especially regarding youth involvement.

“We need to attract new people and to widen the range of interest in Twinning.”

Present at the meeting in question were Derek Griffiths (Chair); Cllr. Jonathan Twigg (Secretary); Dean Campbell (Vice Chairman); Hillary Price; Cllr. Jill Owens; Liz Griffiths; Pat Lewis; Peter Lewis; Janet Lewis; Charles Davies; and Brian Griffiths

In happier times: Haverfordwest Town Council were in Oberkirch between September 1 and 6 (Image: Western Telegraph)

The position of president is traditionally held by the mayor of Haverfordwest and if any change is called for, this can only be officially made at the yearly AGM (the next one being February 2023).

It’s not the first time the association and Haverfordwest Town Council have clashed with former mayor Sue Murray resigning as president.

Haverfordwest Town Council last went to Oberkirch at the beginning of September, rekindling old friendships face-to-face post pandemic – travelling budget with Ryanair.

However one key member missing from the recent trip was deputy mayor Cllr Jill Owens who declined an invitation saying the whole process seemed, 'a lot of money for something that 'does not benefit the town'.

