PART of a highway will no longer be classed as so while work goes on to create a new deer park in Pembrokeshire.

The Welsh Government placed a public notice in the Western Telegraph on November 2 advising that they would be ‘stopping up’ the highway which means the road will no longer be a highway.

The road in question is – according to the notice – ‘an irregular shaped length oh highway with a maximum length of 77.5metres and a maximum width of 10 metres, located southeast of Great Wedlock Farm, and west of the B4318, Gumfreston, Tenby.

The Welsh Government proposes to allow the stopping up of the highway which will remain in force while the work is being carried out on the development. If planning permission for the deer park expires or is revoked, the stopping up order will not exist.

Planning permission was previously granted for Great Wedlock Farm to turn former agricultural barns into a deer park for attraction and educational use. Included in the plans is changing the car park to main farmland, installing Solar PV to the barn and electric vehicle charging points, retention of the secure deer viewing area attached to the barn.

There will also be a change of use of the former garage to large animal and marine veterinary practice and the agricultural barn to veterinary building with ancillary use by the deer farm if required.

There is also plans to create a new access to the B4318 and for landscaping and infrastructure works to the main site and the creation of new mitigating planting areas and an irregular shaped length of existing highway being footway with a maximum length of 37metres and width of 2.1metres south of Glaslyn.

Anyone who has any objections to the stopping up of the highway should make their representations in writing to Orders Branch, Transport, Welsh Government, Cathays Park, Cardiff, CF10 3NQ.