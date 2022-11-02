A DEVON company is looking to change a licence to allow it to keep more vehicles in Pembrokeshire.

In a public notice in the November 2 edition of the Western Telegraph, the traffic commissioner placed a notice about the application.

Gregory Distribution (Holdings) Limited, of North Park, North Tawton, Devon (EX20 2EB) has made an application to change an existing goods vehicle operator’s licence.

The change would see an operating centre which is able to keep 20 goods vehicles and 15 trailers at the A40 Garage, Slebech, Haverfordwest (SA62 4PD).

Anyone who owns or occupies the land or surrounding land and believes the granting of the licence would believe their use/enjoyment of the land would be impacted should make their representations – with valid reasons – in writing by November 23.

Representations can be made to Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF.

The representations must also be sent to the applicant at the above address.