A young Pembrokeshire chef has been named one of the best in Wales in a prestigious industry competition.

Junior sous chef, Sean Phillips from Twr y Felin Hotel in St Davids was runner-up in the Young Chef category for Wales in the World Young Chef Young Waiter Awards 2022.

This is the first year that there has been a Wales category in these global awards which see the winners in each country going on to compete for the title of best in the world in Monaco later this month, Sean prepared and served a stunning menu for the judges at a ceremony in Swansea on November 1, competing against other semi-finalists from across Wales.

Sean originally joined the team at Blas in 2016 and worked as a commis chef for just over two years. He then developed his career at Llys Meddyg in Newport before returning to Blas as a chef de partie in 2020. Since then, he has been promoted to junior sous chef.

Established in 1979, the world Young Chef Young Waiter awards promote hospitality as a career of choice. Entry is free and open to young chefs and waiters under the age of 26 with a minimum of three years hospitality experience.

Delighted with Sean’s success, Emma Bowen, general manager at Twr y Felin said: “My heartfelt congratulations go to Sean on this outstanding achievement early in his career.

“His passion for culinary excellence will stand him in good stead for the future, and we are confident Sean will go on to become a great chef in his own right.

“His success is also a great testimony to Sammy and his team who have encouraged Sean to take part.”

A former windmill and Wales first contemporary art hotel, Twr y Felin is home to the AA three rosette Blas Restaurant where Sean is part of the team led by head chef, Sammy Owen.

For more details about Twr y Felin and Blas visit www.twryfelinhotel.com or call 01437 725 555. Information about the Young Chef Young Waiter Awards can be found on www.youngchefyoungwaiter.com.