OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members have a keen eye for a good photo.

Whether it's stunning sceneries, landmarks or capturing nature at its finest, they always produce stunning shots.

Here are some of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Red squirrel on Caldey Island. Picture: Richard WoolleyRed squirrel on Caldey Island. Picture: Richard Woolley (Image: Richard Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Marloes Sands. Picture: Marcus CarrozzoMarloes Sands. Picture: Marcus Carrozzo (Image: Marcus Carrozzo (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Visitors to Dobby's memorial at Freshwater West. Picture: Jenny AmblerVisitors to Dobby's memorial at Freshwater West. Picture: Jenny Ambler (Image: Jenny Ambler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

MORE NEWS:

Western Telegraph: Silhouettes and stormy skies. Picture: Donna-Marie HumphriesSilhouettes and stormy skies. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries (Image: Donna-Marie Humphries (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Entrance to Abergwaun. Picture: John NorthallEntrance to Abergwaun. Picture: John Northall (Image: John Northall (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Sunrise over Saundersfoot. Picture: Verity JamesSunrise over Saundersfoot. Picture: Verity James (Image: Verity James (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club or click here.