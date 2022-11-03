OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members have a keen eye for a good photo.
Whether it's stunning sceneries, landmarks or capturing nature at its finest, they always produce stunning shots.
Here are some of our recent favourites.
Red squirrel on Caldey Island. Picture: Richard Woolley (Image: Richard Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Marloes Sands. Picture: Marcus Carrozzo (Image: Marcus Carrozzo (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Visitors to Dobby's memorial at Freshwater West. Picture: Jenny Ambler (Image: Jenny Ambler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Silhouettes and stormy skies. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries (Image: Donna-Marie Humphries (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Entrance to Abergwaun. Picture: John Northall (Image: John Northall (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Sunrise over Saundersfoot. Picture: Verity James (Image: Verity James (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
