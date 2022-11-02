A WOMAN was given a suspended prison sentence after a drink at a pub in Milford Haven ended with a crash in Haverfordwest.

Danielle Lloyd, of Howarth Close, Milford Haven, was found to be over twice the limit when she was picked up after the crash some two hours later – she gave an alcohol reading of 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 35.

The incident occurred on Haverfordwest’s Pope Hill on September 27.

Along with facing a charge of drink driving, Crown Prosecution solicitor Scott Tuppen placed a further charge on Lloyd of dangerous driving after the crash, which involved Lloyd’s car and one other, left victims with whiplash.

On the day in question, Lloyd was at a pub in Milford Haven. She drove her partner's car there and intended to walk back, however plans changed and she ended up driving to Haverfordwest. At around 6pm police received a call of a crash in the town’s Pope Hill area.

When they arrived, the road was blocked and a number of people were standing at the roadside with various vehicles 'dotted around'.

The police approached the defendant's car, which had its airbags deployed and was said to smell strongly of alcohol, however the defendant was not there.

Police did not find the defendant until approximately 8pm – two hours after the initial call out.

When they approached Lloyd they noted she was unsteady on her feet and seemed very drunk.

She admitted to being the driver of the vehicle in the collision, saying it was the worst thing she had done.

At Haverfordwest magistrates on November 1, Lloyd, 31, pleaded guilty to both drink driving and dangerous driving.

Magistrates adjourned the case before sentencing, calling for a pre-sentence report to be made.

In discussions with probation officer Julie Norman, Lloyd admitted alcohol was the contributing factor to her behaviour and said she could not recall the offence.

Ms Norman told the court that since the crash Lloyd has not touched a drink and was seeking help for her problems, which included being involved in legal proceedings to see her son who is in foster care.

For dangerous driving Lloyd was given a prison sentence of 24 weeks suspended for 2 years.

Lloyd stood in tears in the dock as it was explained why she had been given the sentence. Reasons included the fact she was carrying passengers at the time, her attempts to overtake during the incident, having excess alcohol while driving, and causing injury to others and damaging vehicles.

Lloyd was also banned from driving for 20 months for each of the drink driving and dangerous driving offences – the sentences will run concurrent..

She was also fined £120.