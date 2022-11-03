A LEARNER driver is halfway to a ban after being caught violating the conditions of a provisional licence.

Claire Keegan, 40, of South Court, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence by Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 28.

MORE NEWS:

Keegan – a learner driver – fell foul of the law on April 11 when she was caught driving a VW Golf Sport in Tesco Car Park, Haverfordwest, without a qualified driver accompanying her.

She was given six points on her licence – so is halfway to a driving ban – and fined £220. She also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.