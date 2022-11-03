A LEARNER driver is halfway to a ban after being caught violating the conditions of a provisional licence.
Claire Keegan, 40, of South Court, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence by Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 28.
MORE NEWS:
Keegan – a learner driver – fell foul of the law on April 11 when she was caught driving a VW Golf Sport in Tesco Car Park, Haverfordwest, without a qualified driver accompanying her.
She was given six points on her licence – so is halfway to a driving ban – and fined £220. She also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here