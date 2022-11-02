There were spooky surprises in a Pembrokeshire village this week as a coven of witches met for some Halloween fun.

Mathry WI’s October meeting was a fun evening with a Halloween theme including appropriate fancy dress.

Nineteen people were present, and the majority were dressed as witches, most were friendly but there was one very scary witch indeed.

The costumes were judged by a visitor for the evening and the winner declared as Claire Bird, who was the scariest witch and had really gone to town with her outfit.

The full coven of witches at Mathry WI's Halloween fun night (Image: Mathry WI)

Members had a short business meeting. They discussed a WI carol service to be held at Newton Chapel Hayscastle on December 4 and their Christmas lunch at Priskilly Golf Club on December 13. Members agreed to provide a wreath from the WI for the Remembrance Day service at Mathry Church.

The evening then proceeded to the fun part which included games such as pass the parcel and soft ball, both of which caused a good deal of hilarity. These were followed by several games of Beetle.

MORE NEWS:

The tea break included special Halloween Welsh cakes from Mamgu's in Solva, which were really delicious. This was followed by further beetle games which proved very popular and extremely competitive.

The evening ended with a cryptic flower quiz.

This meeting certainly turned out to be lots of fun and the members all agreed that it had been very enjoyable.

The next meeting of Mathry WI is on November 8 and is the AGM.