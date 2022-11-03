HERE are the people who were in court for speeding offences in Pembrokeshire.

Jared Trefor Lewis, 49, of Cob Lane, Jameston, Tenby, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 26.

He was caught on March 26, doing 58mph on Stepaside where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £692, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £69 surcharge and £110 costs.

Dean Fredrick Crocker, 59, of Station Terrace, Letterston, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 26.

He was caught on March 31 doing 76mph on the A40 Llanllwch, Carmarthen, where the limit is 50mph. He was fined £500, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £50 surcharge and £110 costs. He avoided a ban due to mitigating circumstances.

MORE NEWS:

Peta Margaret York, 52 of Lanteg, Narberth, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 28.

She was caught on April 13 doing 37mph on A4066 Broadway where the limit is 30mph. She was fined £66, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Wayne Carroll, 39, of The Little Castle Grove, Herbrandston, Milford Haven, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 28.

He was caught on April 9 doing 85mph on A40 adjacent to Nantcyi Showground where the limit is 70mph. He was fined £220, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.