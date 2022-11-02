STRICTLY Come Dancing favourite and reality TV star AJ Pritchard was in Haverfordwest yesterday to give some dance classes to thrilled students.

AJ was at Vision Arts giving masterclasses in Ballroom and Latin dance to around sixty adults and young people to improve their dance skills, and then he was the subject of hundreds of selfies...

AJ was said to be subject to hundreds of selfies with the students (Image: Western Telegraph)

AJ visited Haverfordwest fresh from his stint in Celebrity SAS - Who Dares Wins.

He’s also competed in I’m a Celebrity - Get Me Out of Here but is best known for his four seasons as a Strictly Pro - memorably partnering Mollie King and also Lauren Steadman.

Creative director of Vision Arts, Drew Baker (pictured) said AJ was a delight (Image: Western Telegraph)

Vision Arts creative director Drew Baker said AJ was a real pro.

“It was such a treat to welcome AJ to Vision Arts. Everyone who attended his masterclasses loved him and, more importantly, learned lots.

"AJ is the latest in a long line of professional performers to offer Masterclasses at Vision Arts - and we’ve got lots more lined up."

Visit the Vision Arts website here for more information.