STRICTLY Come Dancing favourite and reality TV star AJ Pritchard was in Haverfordwest yesterday to give some dance classes to thrilled students.
AJ was at Vision Arts giving masterclasses in Ballroom and Latin dance to around sixty adults and young people to improve their dance skills, and then he was the subject of hundreds of selfies...
AJ visited Haverfordwest fresh from his stint in Celebrity SAS - Who Dares Wins.
He’s also competed in I’m a Celebrity - Get Me Out of Here but is best known for his four seasons as a Strictly Pro - memorably partnering Mollie King and also Lauren Steadman.
Vision Arts creative director Drew Baker said AJ was a real pro.
“It was such a treat to welcome AJ to Vision Arts. Everyone who attended his masterclasses loved him and, more importantly, learned lots.
"AJ is the latest in a long line of professional performers to offer Masterclasses at Vision Arts - and we’ve got lots more lined up."
Visit the Vision Arts website here for more information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here