WORK to replace a drainage system will close a Pembrokeshire road for up to three weeks.

Pembrokeshire County Council issued a notice in the Western Telegraph’s public notices section on November 2 advising of the planned closure.

The closure is of the unclassified road (U3140) at Pontfaen and is due to come into force on Monday, November 21 for three weeks or until the work to replace the carriageway drainage system is completed.

The section of road that will be closed is from the junction with the B4313 Llanycher to Pontfaen road, east to the junction close to the property known as Caerwen.

During this closure, all vehicles other than exempted vehicles will not be able to use the road but pedestrian access will be maintained throughout.

An alternative route is in place for traffic – along the U3140 Pontfaen to Cwm Gwaun road, C3043 Cwm Gwaun to Cilrhedyn Bridge road, B4313 Llanycher to Pontfaen road.